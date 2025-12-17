<i>Dhurandhar</i> Records Higher Box Office Collection On Day 12 Than On Opening Day

In a time when most films witness steep weekday drops after the first weekend, Dhurandhar stands out. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has recorded higher earnings on Day 12 than on Day 1.

According to Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial collected Rs 30.5 crore on its twelfth day in India, surpassing its Day 1 collection of Rs 28 crore.

What makes this achievement even more striking is the nature of the film itself. Dhurandhar is a 3.5-hour-long, A-certified action spectacle - a combination that typically narrows repeat viewership and limits family audiences. Yet, defying conventional box office wisdom, the film has not only held firm but grown stronger in its second week.

Breakdown Of Dhurandhar's Box Office Collections

By the end of Day 12, Dhurandhar had amassed Rs 411.75 crore in India net collections, with the twelfth day alone matching the robust weekday figures of its second week. This kind of performance is uncommon, especially for a long-format, adult-rated film, where drops are usually sharp after the opening weekend.

The film's momentum reflects an unusual audience commitment, with viewers willing to invest time in a lengthy theatrical experience. Housefull shows have been reported across major centres, while the film has also recorded an impressive turnout in smaller towns, including parts of Jammu & Kashmir, where theatrical releases are relatively limited.

A major contributor to Dhurandhar's dominance has been its first-week performance. The film closed its first week with an India net collection of over Rs 207 crore. Unlike many front-loaded blockbusters, Dhurandhar has shown remarkable legs, with its second week nearly doubling the first-week total in overall earnings.

Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film has now crossed Rs 634 crore worldwide, making it Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film to date.

