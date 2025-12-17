'Would Have Got Akshaye Khanna-Level Craze During <i>Raaz</i>': Dino Morea

The Internet is abuzz with the craze that has followed Akshaye Khanna after Dhurandhar's success, Dino Morea has applauded the same. The Four More Shots Please actor, who is gearing up for Season 4, has further shared his opinion on how the digital era has amplified the reach of Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna, who seem to have garnered an all-new batch of fans after their viral moments in Animal and Dhurandhar respectively.

Dino Morea, who gained popularity with films like Raaz and Aksar, recently shared that, unfortunately, there was no social media at that time for things to blow up as they have with Akshaye Khanna after Dhurandhar.

Dino Morea told IANS, "If I had done something like Akshaye or Bobby did today in a certain role, I think that would spread really fast through the internet. And I would probably have the same craze that they are having today. And I feel fantastic for both of them because they are brilliant."

He added, "The way Bobby has got his chance to shine in Animal and Akshaye has got his chance to shine, especially in Dhurandhar more than Chhaava, is incredible."

"When I had Raaz as a success or Aksar as a success, there was really no social media, right? So, people saw the movies and still remember me from then," concluded Dino.

Akshaye Khanna's Virality After Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar. The actor plays the role of Rehman Dakait, a powerful Baloch gangster and politician, in the film.

To add to the buzz, Akshaye Khanna's now-viral performance on the Bahrain track FA9La from Dhurandhar has taken social media by storm, with fans repeatedly watching his understated moves and natural sense of rhythm.

While many online users are only now discovering Akshaye Khanna's ease as a dancer, the actor has, in fact, been showcasing his effortless style for well over a decade.

Dino Morea's Upcoming Projects

As for Dino Morea, the actor will next be seen in Four More Shots Please Season 4 alongside Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Lisa Ray.

He was last seen in Housefull 5 earlier this year, and in the series The Royals, which has also been renewed for Season 2.

