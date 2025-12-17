Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Trolled For Ignoring Differently-Abled Person At Mumbai Airport

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who recently returned to India, faced backlash over an airport video that has triggered sharp online criticism. Many social media users have accused the cricketer of being insensitive towards a differently-abled person.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Face Online Criticism

A video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exiting the Mumbai airport terminal has gone viral across social media platforms. In the clip, a differently-abled person approaches the cricketer for a photograph.

However, security personnel quickly intervene and push him away, after which Virat Kohli gets into the car, with Anushka Sharma following moments later.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai Airport after taking blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/3L9FOUBJmw — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 16, 2025

The visuals did not go down well with several internet users, who felt the situation could have been handled with more empathy. Soon after the video surfaced, the star batter faced criticism, with many questioning his silence as the person was reportedly pushed aside by security.

Internet Reacts To The Viral Video

A Reddit user who shared the clip wrote, "I understand they get tired of having to take selfies and signing autographs. But treating a physically challenged kid with such disregard feels wrong. He could have politely declined the kid's request. But watching a kid getting manhandled by his guards and not even bothering to stop and intervene. This is just callous."

Another comment read, "This is the reality of famous personalities, you pray for their success, defend them 24×7 on internet, and they don't care about anyone."

Others also questioned the frequent presence of photographers. One user wrote, "Why do they even call the paps in the first place if they want privacy and no ruckus?"

Another remark criticised celebrity influence, stating, "They seek life lessons from these 'babas,' yet this is the standard of what they are being taught? It's disgraceful."

The controversy has emerged shortly after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's recent spiritual visit to Vrindavan, where they met Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat.

A video from the visit had gone viral earlier, showing the couple engaged in an Ekantik Vartalaap with the spiritual leader.

In the video, shared by Bhajan Marg's official Instagram handle, Premanand Ji Maharaj advised the couple to view their professional lives through a spiritual lens.

This marked the couple's third visit to Vrindavan this year. Virat and Anushka returned to India last week after spending time in the UK.

