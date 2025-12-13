After 8th Wedding Anniversary, Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Arrive In Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to exude couple goals. On Saturday, the two, who are settled in London, were spotted at Mumbai airport.

In a paparazzi video shared on Instagram, the lovebirds kept it casual and cool as they stepped out of the airport and made their way to the car.

The cricketer even waved at the shutterbugs, while Anushka chose not to interact and kept it low-key.

“King Kohli with her queen,” read the text attached to the post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never miss a chance to cheer each other on. Earlier this month, the Indian batting star smashed his 53rd ODI century during the match against South Africa. It was his second hundred in as many games and came off just 90 balls.

After scoring a brilliant 135 in the series opener in Ranchi, Virat once again proved why he is a force to be reckoned with in the 50-over format.

While fans and teammates celebrated the knock, Anushka's reaction stole hearts. The actress took to Instagram and shared a simple red heart emoji, showing her pride and love for Virat's big moment.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of India's most loved celebrity couples, got married on December 11, 2017, in a dreamy ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. But here's a fun fact – the wedding almost hit a roadblock.

Wedding filmmaker Vishal Punjabi, also known as The Wedding Filmer, revealed that heavy rain threatened to spoil the big day. Luckily, the planners pulled an all-nighter, rearranged everything and made sure the celebrations went on smoothly.

Virat and Anushka are proud parents of daughter Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, who was born on February 15, 2024.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero (2018).