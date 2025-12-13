Amaal Mallik Hits Back At Sachet-Parampara Over <i>Bekhayali</i> Plagiarism Allegations: "If Anyone Has A Problem, Go To Court"

The public feud between Amaal Mallik and Sachet–Parampara has taken yet another turn. After the music duo called out the former Bigg Boss 19 contestant for repeatedly claiming credit for Bekhayali from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, Amaal has now reacted to the allegations.

Speaking to Zoom, Amaal Mallik said he has never taken credit for work that is not his. “I'll take the bullet but speak the truth. If someone wants to malign my name within the industry, which they do, if someone wants to say through interviews, ‘ki usne bhi remix kiya toh kiya'. Kaise kiya voh bhi aap dekho,” he said.

The composer also stressed that he has always been careful about giving due credit.

“Kisika credit khaya? Nahi. Kabhi bola ki yeh gaana mera hai ya bola ki recreate nahi kiya? People put their names on other's songs and say ‘maine banaya'. Never done that. Has any composer whose song I have recreated woken up and said he has destroyed my song? Never. You go and see what has happened before,” Amaal added.

Questioning why the issue was played out online, Amaal said it should have been handled formally.

“They never say this on my face because half of them are afraid of me, and that is the truth. They will never come and talk to me. They will say it on Instagram and not do a court case. If anyone has a problem, go to the court straight up. Do a case of defamation if you feel I have copied your music,” he stated.

For those unaware, the controversy dates back to July, when Amaal, during a chat with podcaster and TV host Siddharth Kannan, accused Sachet–Parampara of lifting Bekhayali from his musical references. He also took a swipe at music label T-Series, calling out what he described as industry politics that favour certain artists. Amaal claimed he had shared reference compositions of Bekhayali on WhatsApp, which were later broken down into elements and used to create the final song.

In December, Sachet–Parampara addressed the issue on Instagram. The duo said Amaal believes such situations arise because “favourites join the label.” They also responded to his WhatsApp claim, calling themselves outsiders and questioning why they would be favoured at all. The duo went on to demand a public apology from Amaal.

