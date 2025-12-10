Sachet-Parampara Slam Amaal Mallik Over <i>Bekhayali</i> Plagiarism Allegations: "Shame On You"

Music duo Sachet-Parampara took to Instagram earlier today, calling out composer Amaal Mallik for repeatedly claiming the origin of the song Bekhayali from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh.

Stating that it was high time they spoke up, Sachet-Parampara shared a video on Instagram.

They captioned it, "Warning. This video could have been a 10-second video, also proving all rumours false, but for our mental peace, exposing some people was very important. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK."

Sachet-Parampara's Clarifications

The duo addressed Amaal Mallik's repeated claims that his song Bekhayali was stolen.

In the video, they said: "Hi everyone, we are Sachet and Parampara, and this is regarding something which has become very serious now. This is regarding Mr Amaal Mallik. Actually, we never thought that we would have to clarify all these things, but this is something that we purely created. We are talking about Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims he made some time ago."

They reiterated that the entire Kabir Singh team was very much present during every arrangement, discussion, and even while the lyrics were being formulated.

Furthermore, they revealed, "We have all the chats with Amaal Mallik; we have all the chats with the Kabir Singh team because the entire Kabir Singh team was there when we created this song. Every melody, every composition, every arrangement, every lyric was done when the entire team was there, and it is purely a Sachet and Parampara original composition."

On Amaal Mallik Calling Out "Favouritism"

Sachet-Parampara also revealed that Amaal Mallik believes such issues arise because "favourites join the label."

Clarifying, the duo continued, "We were never with T-Series, we were never part of T-Series before Kabir Singh happened. And I think he has been part of T-Series since 2015, if we are not wrong."

They also responded to Amaal's claim that someone sent the Bekhayali song on WhatsApp, and the duo heard it, which is how they supposedly knew about it.

They said, "We are outsiders; why would anyone favour us? Or if we have come from a small town, would someone play their song for us and expect us to make a song like that? Are you serious, Amaal Mallik? Also, let's assume that if you want to say we stole your song, then why were you congratulating us after the release? You were the first one texting me, saying you were waiting for our song and..."

"I started the conversation. I didn't even have your number, Amaal Mallik. You called me, you texted me telling me you were waiting for our song and then congratulating me and asking about your day after Bekhayali was released."

Sachet-Parampara expressed frustration and told Amaal to only speak when he has proof. They called him out for lying to the media and said they felt sorry for his fans.

"So you are just saying that the industry is wrong, everything is wrong. We don't believe that the industry is wrong because they have given opportunities to outsiders like us. Here, we believe your work speaks for itself. In fact, if you don't do your work well, you won't get a job, no matter if you are an outsider," they concluded.

Sachet-Parampara Demands An Apology

The duo recalled how Amaal said "Kabir Singh is nothing" when they met in the T-Series office and that "your Bekhayali was so fab."

"So why are you only doing well after 8 years? We'll tell you. We made this song in Shahid Kapoor's office, in front of Shahid Kapoor sir and Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir. We made both songs in their office. We have many recordings."

The musicians requested a public apology, saying the remarks had damaged their reputation.

"We want an apology from you, and in public, because you went outside. You went on your social media, asking and telling all these things. Also, this can happen to anyone."

"Just because these days accusations are like this-if you accuse someone, that person is deemed wrong. Please follow the truth and then tell someone if they are wrong or right. This could happen to us or anyone. We are not the kind of people who keep cribbing all the time or keep saying something wrong. I think it's better."

Amaal Mallik's Claims About Bekhayali

Back in July, during a conversation with podcaster and TV host Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Mallik blamed Sachet-Parampara for taking Bekhayali from his references. He also called out the music label T-Series and the politics associated with some artists.

He claimed that he had created musical references and compositions of Bekhayali on WhatsApp, which were then broken down into "elements" that were taken to create the final song.

When asked if he was hurt to see it in Kabir Singh, he said, "No. I just said Well done."

He also said he had made a deal for the entire Kabir Singh album featuring six songs but was ultimately reduced to just one - Yeh Aaina.