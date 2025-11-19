<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down After Emotional Reunion With Brother Armaan Inside The House

Singer Armaan Malik recently walked into the Bigg Boss 19 house, leaving his brother, Amaal Mallik, completely surprised.

Bigg Boss 19 fans are super excited. After all, it was the family week. From happy tears to honest confessions, the week has been a treat for fans. Now, the spotlight is on Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik.

In a video posted on Instagram by the makers, Armaan enters the Bigg Boss 19 house. He is singing Kaun Tujhe from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The camera then focuses on Amaal, who is chilling on a bean bag. A few seconds later, he gets up and stands in a ‘frozen position' as part of the task.

In the background, we can hear, “Bigg Boss Amaal ke bhai Armaan ka swagat karte hai (Bigg Boss welcomes Amaal's brother Armaan),” leaving Amaal completely over the moon.

Armaan then embraces Amaal, turning the moment into one of the most heartwarming scenes of this season.

The video of the upcoming emotional episode was shared with the note, “Dekhiye brotherhood ka kamaal, Armaan ko dekh apne aansu nahi rok paaye Amaal (See the magic of brotherhood, Amaal could not stop his tears after seeing Armaan).” Watch the video here.

Fans React To Amaal Mallik And Armaan Malik's Reunion

Armaan Malik's surprise and heartwarming reunion with Amaal Mallik left not only the Bigg Boss 19 contestant, but also his fans, overwhelmed.

Reacting to the video, a user said, “Amaal didn't expect Armaan to come here. Such a good surprise for him.” Another chimed in, “Amaal's reaction shows how much Armaan means to him.” Someone added, “Amaal cried, and I know I'm gonna cry too, seeing this.” A person shared, “Each other's biggest strength.” “The most awaited promo,” read a comment.

Besides Amaal Mallik, the current contestants on Bigg Boss 19 are Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Ashnoor Kaur.

The show airs every day on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar at 10:30 PM and 9 PM, respectively.

