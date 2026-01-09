The legal battle may not be over as yet for Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay.

The Censor Board has appealed against the Jana Nayagan certification verdict by the Madras High Court. It has sought an urgent hearing in the matter, it wants a revising committee to go over the film.

The Chief Justice said that if the writ appeal is filed today, he could consider taking it up as well. The hearing could take place today or later.

The Censor Board's move comes after the Madras High Court ordered the board to issue a UA certificate for Vijay's Jana Nayagan on Friday.

The CBFC said the film had also used emblems related to the armed forces, and they should be consulted by experts.

As the Censor Board is keen to challenge the High Court order, uncertainty over Vijay's film continues.

Until the film is granted a certificate, it won't be released in theatres.

The Madras High Court reserved its order on Wednesday (January 7), and the matter was listed for hearing today, which was the film's original release date.

What the Makers Said About The Postponement

Late Wednesday night, the makers issued a statement on their X handle announcing the postponement due to unavoidable circumstances.

The production house wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

They added: "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

Ahimsa Entertainment, the film's UK distributor, has also announced the postponement.

Why Jana Nayagan Had Not Received Certification

According to court proceedings, CBFC members initially flagged concerns over the film's high level of violence, deeming it excessive for public viewing.

The makers were asked to make several cuts, which they reportedly complied with.

However, one member raised additional issues at the last minute. A key objection relates to the alleged use of a defence emblem in certain scenes, which the board felt required clarification and official clearance.

The matter has been referred to subject experts for review to determine if the depiction violates guidelines.

A board member also raised concerns over scenes with communal overtones, suggesting they could be sensitive and require modification to avoid misinterpretation.

These objections have delayed certification.

According to the producers' court submission, after the initial cuts addressing violence, they were informed on December 22, 2025, that the film would receive a U/A certificate.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.