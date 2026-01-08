The Lawyer Fighting For Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> In Madras High Court Is Kamal Haasan's Nephew

The Madras High Court has yet to announce its verdict in the Jana Nayagan censor certificate case. The mood around this grand Vijay release has shifted from enthusiasm and excitement to suspense and gloom, especially for fans of the Tamil star.

Every little development regarding the film is being followed closely on social media. One of the details that has emerged in the last few days is about the senior lawyer representing KVN Productions, the film banner behind Jana Nayagan.

Vijay fans have found a new favourite person to root for in senior advocate Satish Parasaran, who is arguing the case in favour of the Vijay-starrer at the Madras High Court.

One of the eagle-eyed fans found out that Satish Parasaran has a deeper connection with the Tamil film industry.

Jana Nayagan: Satish Parasaran's 'Nayagan' Kamal Haasan Connect

Satish Parasaran is the son of K Parasaran, who was the Attorney General of India from 1983-89, and Saroja. Parasaran's wife Saroja was the first cousin of Kamal Haasan, making the senior lawyer a nephew of the Tamil star and politician.

Advocate Satish Parasaran, representing #JanaNayagan producers in the court, strongly countering the CBFC representatives with detailed arguments is none other than Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan 's nephew ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QYTWgvVHi0 — 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐚 (@Mass_Maharaja) January 7, 2026

In fact, Satish Parasaran has often represented Kamal Haasan and his production banner Raaj Kamal Films in court whenever his movies hit a roadblock. He argued for the safe screening of Tamil star's Thug Life in Karnataka when the film was mired in controversy over Kamal Haasan's "Kannada was born out of Tamil" remark earlier this year.

The senior lawyer also fought a case for the actor when he was summoned by the Madras High Court regarding the Indian 2 set accident which had left three people dead in 2020.

Satish Parasaran: Beginnings As A Lawyer

Satish Parasaran pursued his LLB course from the Campus Law Centre, Delhi. In a column, the lawyer wrote about how "one small blunder" had threatened to put him off course in the year 1991.

"To appear in the exam required all the students to fill and submit a form in the college. I had duly filled the form and submitted the same in good time. We were to collect the hall ticket a few days before the exam. When I approached the college authorities for my hall ticket, I was told that my form was still lying in the office due to non-payment of the examination fee," he wrote.

The matter was eventually resolved and a year later, he enrolled as an advocate at the TN Bar Council.

In the column, Satish Parasaran also wrote about his experience as a cub lawyer and lessons in the court of law.

Vijay fans have pinned all their hopes on Satish Parasaran and his arguments as he represents Jana Nayagan at the Madras High Court tomorrow in the censor certification case.

