<i>KHXRK</i> Reunion: First Look Of Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth's Quirky Film Breaks The Internet

The makers of director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited upcoming film, featuring the two superstars of Tamil cinema Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the lead, on Saturday dropped a brilliant promo for the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as #KHXRK, has music by Anirudh Ravichander and will see Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan appearing in a film together after almost 47 years.

The promo begins with director Nelson standing in the passageway of a hotel wondering whose room he has to enter first, when music director Anirudh, humming a tune, comes along. Giving him two options, he tells Nelson, "Pick one." When Nelson asks him what this is for, Anirudh replies, "Shanmughapriya or Kokilapriya?"

Nelson, in his inimitable innocent style, asks,"Heroines?"

Anirudh, with a condescending look on his face, replies, "They are raagas."

He then tells himself, "Let's go with Karagarapriya itself as my voice is not alright" and begins to walk away, even as Nelson says, "You are cheating someone like me who knows music. However, the two option technique is good. Let me follow it as well." He picks one finger and then follows it up by going into a room.

He enters a room bearing number 7 and it is evident the room is that of actor Kamal Haasan. Although the actor is not visible, we see him making a choice with regard to his blazer.

When Nelson says, "Super sir, Rajini sir too has selected only this." He puts down the blazer he initially picked and picks the alternative.

Nelson is next seen at Rajini's room and when it comes to picking shoes, Rajini changes his choice as soon as he hears Nelson say that the same shoes looked good on Kamal as well. Eventually, the two stars come out of their respective rooms at the same time, sporting a retro look. They both get inside a car, with Nelson and Anirudh in the backseat.

Anirudh says, "Sir, there is a theme music that sounds like a Beethovan mixed with a Bappi Lahiri that is ready. Shall we listen to it?"

To this, Kamal Haasan replies, "We'll listen to all that later. First, we need to ask something. Who is the hero?" Rajinikanth reiterates the question asking,"Isn't he asking? Tell who is the hero?" Even as the car zooms away.

The film is to be produced by Red Giant movies and will have cinematography by ace director and cameraman Rajeev Menon. Earlier in the day, the production house had issued a statement.

It read, "History rarely repeats itself... But when it does, it becomes a celebration for generations. The reunion of two towering legends is a moment of immense pride and emotion for Red Giant Movies. #KHXRK will be a celebration of the legends we've adored and grown up watching on screen. A special word of gratitude to director Nelson, whose conviction and craft have made this historic moment possible and who better than our own Rockstar Anirudh to fire up this celebration. Today's the day. The time is 12:07 PM. #RedGiant17."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)