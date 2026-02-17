Kamal Haasan Jokes About Film Censorship During <i>Lead On Gandhi</i> Screening At College Event

Kamal Haasan recently attended Women's Christian College's Festeve ‘26 fest in Chennai. The actor was invited as the chief guest of the event. He spoke to students and also screened his documentary, Lead on Gandhi, for the young audience.

Kamal Haasan stood at the podium as everyone concentrated on watching the film. After playing for a few minutes, the screen suddenly froze, and the actor could not help but crack a joke about censorship. He asked, “Censor aa, thadangal aa? [Is it censored or just a glitch?]," cracking up the students and lightening the mood.

Some even cheered and waved enthusiastically as Kamal Haasan waited patiently for the documentary to resume. The issue was swiftly addressed by the college management, and the screening continued.

Kamal's documentary on Gandhi stopped mid-screen,

Him: Censor ah? Thadangal ah?????????



The Classic Kamal reply????#KamalHaasan_MP pic.twitter.com/4rdKqfzvNJ — Kammi_naughty???? (@offl_dhatchina) February 14, 2026

Earlier, Kamal Haasan spoke about delays in film certification after Vijay's Jana Nayagan postponement. The actor took a strong stand against the certification process and demanded "reasoned justification" for every edit. He reiterated that cinema lovers deserve "openness and respect."

Kamal Haasan wrote, "India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy."

He added, "When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect."

Kamal Haasan called for a "principled relook" at the certification process with "defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification" for every suggested cut or edit.

"This is also a moment for the entire film industry to unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue with government institutions. Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people," he concluded.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The actor is now shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Anbariv.