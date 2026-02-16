Raveena Tandon Reveals Her Relationship With Ex Akshay Kumar And Shilpa Shetty: "Who Hasn't Had A Break-Up?"

Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty were once at the centre of a high-profile love triangle in the 90s. Years later, it seems all is well between them.

Raveena and Akshay are also working together in their upcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle.

Recently, the actress opened up about her current equation with Akshay and Shilpa. In an interview with Zoom, Raveena said, "There was never an issue - I was not in the scene. We still laugh about a lot of things. Not only Shilpa and me, but I think we all became friends. We were all young at that time. We are in the same industry, who hasn't gone through those things, who hasn't gone through link-ups, breakups, relationships… who hasn't?"

She added, "Today Akshay and I are friends, Shilpa and I are friends. We're all friends. We've moved on. We're so happy for our families, we're so happy for our children. Akshay and I have just done Welcome 3, and we've enjoyed our whole team, we have laughed through the film, such a funny film. We've really thoroughly enjoyed working together again. Listen, you have to grow up, mature. We're all happy for each other.”

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starrer Welcome to the Jungle features a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and more.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.

