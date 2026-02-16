Raveena Tandon On Rumours Of Daughter Rasha Thadani Planting Negative PR Against Star Kids: "Nobody Is That Vile And Wicked"

After social media chatter linked her daughter to alleged negative PR tactics, actor Raveena Tandon has publicly addressed the claims and defended Rasha Thadani.

What's Happening

The speculation began after the release of Rasha's song Uyi Amma from the film Azaad, which sparked widespread comparisons between her and other star kids online.

As fan discussions intensified, rumours surfaced suggesting that Rasha's team was fuelling negative narratives about other youngsters to position her more favourably.

Speaking on the Zoom Spotlight podcast, Raveena dismissed these allegations.

She added that many of the star kids being discussed are children she has seen grow up, as they belong to families she knows personally.

According to Raveena, what began as casual comparisons soon escalated into toxic fan wars, with social media users taking extreme positions and making baseless remarks.

She said, "When Rasha's song Uyi Amma came out, a lot of trolls and fans started comparing her with others. I don't want to take names. Other kids, other children - they all are children."

Denying that her daughter was behind any such campaign, Raveena said, "All through my career, I never had a PR person. It is so unlike us, our family, to go ahead and negate our own friends' children - the children who we have seen grow up."

She also spoke about how quickly rumours spread in the entertainment industry.

Addressing the larger conversation around PR machinery, she said, "Ye afwahein bhi bahut udti hai. So jahan kisi ne bola, 'Arey ye unki PR machinery chal rahi hai.' Arey kaun si PR machinery? (The rumours around celebrities using PR machinery are spread very quickly. I wonder what PR machinery are they even talking about?) Nobody is that vile and wicked that they will put one person down to show themselves up."

Background

Rasha made her acting debut with Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, she received appreciation for her dance performance in Uyi Amma.

She is now gearing up for her next project, Laikey Laikaa, where she stars alongside Abhay Verma.

The film is written and directed by Saurabh Gupta and produced by Bhavna Dutta Talwar and Raghav Gupta.

Rasha has also made her singing debut with the song Chaap Tilak from Laikey Laikaa. The track is sung by Rasha and IP Singh, composed by Faridkot (Rajarshi Sanyal and IP Singh), with lyrics by Sidharth-Garima and Singh.

The film, which hints at a story revolving around love, pain and trust, is slated for a theatrical release later this year.