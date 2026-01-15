<i>Laikey Laikaa</i> First Look: Rasha Thadani And Abhay Verma Deliver Raw Intensity In Romance Drama

Rasha Thadani, who made her debut in 2025, is all set to enthrall audiences with her upcoming film Laikey Laikaa alongside Abhay Verma. The makers have now unveiled the first-look posters of the lead cast. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in summer 2026, though the exact date has not yet been announced.

Laikey Laikaa First Look Out!

The makers shared intense first-look posters of Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma, featuring splashes of blood on their faces. The caption of the post read, "Love. Pain. Trust." Take a look at the post here:



The post went viral as soon as it was shared on social media.

Earlier, in June 2025, Rasha and Abhay shared a playful announcement video for the film. In the video, Rasha says, "Get ready with me for something very special."

Abhay joins in, confirming they are ready but wonders if the fans are. The caption read, "She's the chaos. He's the calm. Or is it the other way around? Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!"

Speaking about the project, Abhay said, "Laikey and Laikaa is a story about two people caught up in a different world."

In her debut in Azaad, Rasha worked alongside Aaman Devgan, who also made his debut with the film.

Talking about Laikey Laikaa, directed by Saurabh Gupta, the film is described as a romantic-action entertainer, promising a mix of fun, romance, and adventure. It is slated for release in cinemas in 2026.



