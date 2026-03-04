Rashmika Mandanna Feeds Husband Vijay Deverakonda At Virosh Fan Meet In Hyderabad. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will host a grand reception later today in Hyderabad. A day before the reception, the newlyweds met fans and treated them to a special meal in Hyderabad. A viral video from the venue captures the joyous mood of the celebrations.

Breaking Down the Video

In the video, Vijay and Rashmika are welcomed with rose petals. They shake hands with fans; Rashmika signs an autograph on a fan's T-shirt; and the couple serves food to the fans, to whom they have dedicated their wedding by adopting the name 'Virosh'—an affectionate nod to their love.

The moment that stood out in the video is when Rashmika feeds Vijay with her own hands.

Take a look:

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural heritage on February 26.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple have been actively sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on February 24 at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

About The Reception

In an official statement, the couple's team revealed on Sunday (March 1) that the reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.

But now their team confirmed that the celebration will be strictly invite-only due to security reasons.

Vijay and Rashmika said, "Your safety and happiness means everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited by the couple to join the celebrations on March 4.

About Virosh Celebrations

After their wedding, the couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to seek blessings on March 1. The couple also distributed sweets at the temple premises. The couple of the moment sent sweets across cities to fans.

On March 2, the couple visited Vijay's native village in Thummanpeta, Telangana. They performed their gruhapravesam (house-entering ceremony) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home. This was followed by the Virosh fan meet on Tuesday.

Rashmika's wedding post has become the most-liked wedding post in Asia, beating Virat Kohli's previous record.