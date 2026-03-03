Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Pose For Paparazzi In Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married at ITC Mementoes in Udaipur on February 26. The intimate celebration was attended by their close friends and family. Days after their nuptials, the couple hosted a meet-and-greet event for fans in Hyderabad.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vijay and Rashmika were seen leaving the venue for a reported fan meet. While the actress wore a printed saree, Vijay opted for a floral kurta pyjama set for the event. The couple didn't pose for the paps at the location but Rashmika was seen waving at them before getting into the vehicle with Vijay.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited the Tirupati Tirumala temple to seek blessings for their newly married life. In a video shared on Instagram, the couple was seen distributing sweets to their fans at the temple. The actress wore a moss green saree, while Vijay went bare-chested with a red angavastra and a white dhoti. Read the full story here.

In addition to the Tirupati Tirumala temple visit, Vijay and Rashmika announced that they would distribute sweets in other cities such as Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in dual Telugu and Kodava wedding ceremonies. The pre-wedding festivities started on February 23 with a Japanese dinner, pool volleyball, and a relaxed cricket match. The sangeet ceremony took place on February 24, followed by a cosy haldi and mehendi on February 25.

The couple, who have worked on projects like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are now set to share screen space in Ranabaali.