Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Host Reception At Taj Krishna Hotel, Hyderabad Today. PM Modi Invited

After a luxurious wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to host a grand reception at the Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife, Geetha, are invited to the grand evening.

The Invite

On February 16, a wedding invite signed by Rashmika and Vijay went viral.

The wedding card read: "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

It further added: "We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)."

'Invite-Only Reception'

In an official statement, the couple's team revealed on Sunday (March 1) that the reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.

Their team has now confirmed that the celebration will be strictly 'invite-only' due to security reasons.

Vijay and Rashmika said: "Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone."

The event is expected to include prominent figures from the film industry as well as political leaders, with access restricted to guests only at a star hotel in the city.

Guest List for Reception

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

Along with them, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife, Geetha, are expected to join the celebrations.

The couple attended a pre-wedding function for Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish and fiancee Nayanika Reddy a couple of days ago. Allu Arjun and his family are expected to join the celebrations tonight.

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural heritage, on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple have been actively sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on February 24 at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

A day before the reception, the couple shared fun-filled pictures from the sangeet ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met on the set of Geetha Govindam (2018) and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). They will next be seen together in Raanabali.