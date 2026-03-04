Count The Stars In This Viral Pic: Ranbir Kapoor, Aryan Khan And Others

It's not every day that you can see Bollywood stars under one roof. A picture going viral on social media features Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, his brother and producer Rohit Dhawan, Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Ahan Shetty. What's the occasion? The founder of Mumbai's Nostalgia: The Old School Bakery, Sinan Kader, rang in his birthday with the Bollywood heartthrobs.

Sharing the picture, Sinan Kader wrote, "Bringing in my birthday with the brothers beside me."

In another post, Sinan wrote, "A night of memories, melodies & milestones as Nostalgia turned one. Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor & Rohit Dhawan joined us as we celebrated 1 year of Nostalgia—a year full of flavour, love & unforgettable vibes. Cake, cameras & cheers... it was a night to remember!"

Ranbir Kapoor Trashed For Lord Ram Look

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey was in headlines on Tuesday.

A large section of the Internet disapproved of Ranbir's look as leaked pictures made their way onto social media.

In recent leaked pictures going viral on Reddit, Ranbir is seen wearing a kesariya dhoti, a janeu, and a black cape covering his bare torso. He wears a wig that didn't sit well with the Internet.

The exact date when the pictures were clicked can't be ascertained.

However, Reddit users slammed Ranbir's look, citing that they hadn't learned a lesson from Prabhas's Adipurush.

One Redditor criticised the wig and wrote, "All that $400 million budget and they couldn't arrange for a decent-looking wig?"

Another replied, "Bollywood really sucks in the fake hair & fake beard department. You can notice this in any movie or TV show."

They took a dig at the reported budget that producer Namit Malhotra has mentioned in multiple interviews.

Many felt that Ramayana hadn't learned the lessons from the big failure of Adipurush. "Learned nothing from Adipurush apparently," chirped one.

Another added, "The whole film is gonna be CGI, isn't it? Just like Adipurush."

The 2023 release also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon and was reportedly the costliest Indian film at the time.