Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out Trolls Targeting Brother Arjun Kapoor: "They're Just Using Your Name For Clickbait"

Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about the harsh reality of social media trolling, especially when it turns into bullying. While the actor says she usually takes criticism in good spirit, she admitted that there are moments when the negativity goes too far - particularly when it targets her brother, Arjun Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor On Online Bullying

In a recent conversation with Grazia, Janhvi spoke about how online attacks can sometimes cross the line. Referring to the trolling faced by Arjun Kapoor, she made it clear that such behaviour cannot be justified.

"Of course, it hurts to feel misunderstood, or when it turns into bullying and harassment, the way I've seen happen with my brother sometimes. There's no excuse for that kind of behaviour. Negativity fuels negativity, and you just have to remove yourself from it," she said.

The actor explained that while she understands the nature of social media, personal attacks and harassment are unacceptable. According to her, the best way to deal with such negativity is to distance oneself and not internalise it.

'You're Just A Scapegoat' Says Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor believes that much of the content shared online is driven by the need for engagement rather than genuine criticism.

"From what I understand about social media culture, is that everyone wants prominence, views and virality. So, if they are making content about you, you're just a scapegoat; they're just using your name for clickbait, rage bait and whatever else it is to further their engagement. That's the only purpose you serve, and once you look at it from that lens, you understand that what they're saying about you has nothing to do with you. Then you start taking that less to your heart," she shared.

She further added that being overly sensitive about such matters does not help. "Everyone's doing what they have to, sab ghar chalane ki koshish kar rahe hai. You need to be transactional - nothing is that deep. It's stupid to occupy your brain for more than five minutes with this."

However, Janhvi admitted that reaching this mindset took time. The daughter of late superstar Sridevi revealed that she struggled with confidence in the early years of her career, which began shortly after her mother's tragic demise.

"To be very honest, I was quite underconfident for the first three-four years of my career. And now that I'm reflecting on it, I associated being excited and passionate about dressing up with my time with her (Sridevi), that I lost interest in it (after her passing)," she shared.

What's Next For Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu. The film will be released in May this year.

