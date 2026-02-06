Chinmayi Sripada Slams Arjun Kapoor's Trolls: "These Men Are Trash"

Arjun Kapoor's tribute to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birth anniversary has triggered a wider discussion on targeted online trolling. His post, in which he said life had been "cruel" lately, prompted concern from fans and led several users to call out continuous trolling directed at him on social media.

An X user shared screenshots of Arjun's Instagram post and criticised those who repeatedly target him online.

The X user started their post with, "Men don't just troll him on one post. They show up under every single post he makes only to mock his work, his failures and his existence, This is not dark humour. This is emotional illiteracy and performative cruelty."

The user added, "And the day something really happens to him, watch how fast you will look for a woman to blame. A girlfriend, a co actor, an ex, a so called gold digger. Anyone except the men who kept feeding this hate every day."

They concluded, "You cannot bully people publicly for months and then pretend you care when it is too late." Singer Chinmayi Sripaada amplified the post, writing, "These men are trash."

These men are trash. https://t.co/0qgdcuwurp — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 5, 2026

Earlier in the week, Arjun had posted a photograph with his mother on her birthday and penned a note about resilience and grief.

"Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today. Life's been kinda cruel to me lately but it's ok...I've taken the punches before I'll take em again & still rise... Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all..." wrote the actor.

He added, "We will ride it out together U & I. I'll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday...Your loving son, Arjun."

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reacted with heart emojis. His ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora also left a heart emoji. Hrithik Roshan commented, "Sending you love," and Genelia D'Souza wrote, "All will be good, Arjun. You have your own special angel always looking after you."

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025).



