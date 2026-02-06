Prateik Smita Patil's Indirect Jibe At Twinkle Khanna's <i>Raat Gayi</i> Cheating Remark: 'If Married People Say This, You Know The Situation'

Last year, Twinkle Khanna's take on physical infidelity with her remark "Raat Gayi Baat Gayi" took the Internet by storm. Recently, Prateik Smita Patil reacted indirectly to it.

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee got married on February 14 last year. Priya claimed that many Bollywood marriages lack authenticity. In a recent conversation with Navin Singh Bhardwaj from Team Varinder Chawla, she said, "90 per cent of Bollywood marriages are a facade, and I know that because I am on the inside." Prateik agreed, adding, "It shows."

Prateik Smita Patil continued, "There was a certain comment passed on a certain show. I am not going to take the name. Raat Gayi Baat Gayi-if married people are saying 'raat gayi baat gayi', you know what the situation is."

What Twinkle Said About Physical Infidelity

In the Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol episode where Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar appeared as guests, Twinkle Khanna dropped a truth bomb, claiming that physical infidelity is not a deal-breaker for her. The statement in question related to "whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity".

While Kajol, Karan Johar, and Twinkle Khanna stood in unison, Janhvi found herself alone. Karan said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," to which Janhvi replied, "No, the deal is broken." Twinkle added, "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What's happened, has happened)."

Twinkle Khanna has been married to Akshay Kumar since 2001. Akshay Kumar had relationships with Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty before marrying Twinkle.

Twinkle Khanna's Reaction

Twinkle Khanna addressed the backlash over her remarks on infidelity during an episode of her talk show Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol. The comments, which sparked criticism online, were made during a segment where Twinkle said, "raat gayi, baat gayi", while discussing infidelity in relationships.

It sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Responding to the controversy, Twinkle clarified that her statement was made in jest and was not intended to be taken seriously. "It was part of a light-hearted game. It was not meant as a serious debate," she told The Times of India.

She added, "If it had been a serious debate, then I would have said that we need to evaluate where monogamy as a construct... when we moved from a nomadic lifestyle to farming, and then, you know, a man and his claim over his offspring came into being versus monogamy truly being something that helps society thrive and holds it together. That is a serious debate. This was just a joke, and it was a light-hearted moment."

