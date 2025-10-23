On Infidelity In Marriage, Twinkle Khanna Says, "<i>Raat Gayi Baat Gayi</i>". Kajol, KJo's Reaction

The latest episode of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Amazon Prime talk show Two Much hosted Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor as guests. The hosts and guests weighed in on the infidelity question in marriage. While Janhvi Kapoor, who's in her 20s, believes physical infidelity is a deal breaker, the trio say they can "ignore" such mistakes.

The show features a segment called 'This or That' where the guests, along with the hosts, are given a prompt and they share their views on it.

The first question was whether love was enough to marry someone, or if compatibility was also required. While Twinkle and Janhvi argued that love was important, Kajol and Karan disagreed.

Kajol argued that love doesn't survive without compatibility and said, "Love is actually the first thing that ceases to exist once you get married if you don't have enough compatibility." Karan agreed with her and said that at some point, you have to consider other things besides love.

The next question was, 'Whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity.'

While the trio, in their 50s, stood in unison, Janhvi found herself alone. Karan said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," to which Janhvi replied, "No, the deal is broken." Twinkle added, "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What's happened, has happened)."

Twinkle and Kajol's Marriage Story

Twinkle Khanna has been married to Akshay Kumar since 2001. Akshay Kumar had relationships with Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty before marrying Twinkle.

Kajol has been married to Ajay Devgn since 1999. During a recent interview with Mashable India, the actor admitted that the secret to her long marriage was "partial deafness and selective amnesia". She said, "Ajay and I are completely different; otherwise hum logo ko itne saal nahi laagte (it wouldn't have taken us so long), we would have separated long before. I say this quite often: the secret to a happy marriage is partial deafness and selective amnesia. You really need to forget certain things about your partner and sometimes unheard things they said. It is very important."