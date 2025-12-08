<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Is "Unstopabble", Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited Dhurandhar proved all box office predictions wrong. The film, which released on December 5, comfortably entered the Rs 100 crore club on its third day.

Breaking Down The Box Office Numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted Rs 43 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 103 crore.

The film opened with a stellar Rs 28 crore, beating the opening day collection of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

On Saturday, the film minted Rs 32 crore, cementing its position at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who had earlier predicted Dhurandhar's not-up-to-the-mark pre-booking scenario, broke down the numbers.

In his latest post, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Dhurandhar goes on a rampage on Saturday — the film is now in unstoppable mode... While the major centres, especially the national chains, were rocking on Friday, the heartland has also joined the party, witnessing substantial growth.

A ₹95 crore [+/-] opening weekend total is very much on the cards."

A ₹ 95 cr [+/-] opening weekend total is… pic.twitter.com/s9SRZl0x1K — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2025

As per reports, on Sunday, Dhurandhar minted the highest single-day collection in recent times.

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh takes on four deadliest Pakistan terrorists in the film. Speculation over the identities of the characters created a buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, confirmed by the Censor Board.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who has scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.