"It Was Just A Joke": Twinkle Khanna On Her Viral <i>"Raat Gayi Baat Gayi"</i> Infidelity Comment Backlash

Twinkle Khanna has addressed the backlash she received over her recent remarks on infidelity during an episode of her talk show Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol. The comments, which sparked criticism online, were made during a segment on the show where Twinkle said, "raat gayi, baat gayi" while discussing infidelity in relationships.

It sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Responding to the controversy, Twinkle clarified that her statement was made in jest and was not intended to be taken seriously.

"It was part of a light-hearted game. It was not meant as a serious debate," she told The Times of India.

She added, "If it had been a serious debate, then I would have said that we need to evaluate where monogamy as a construct... when we moved from a nomadic lifestyle to farming, and then, you know, a man and his claim over his offspring came into being versus monogamy truly being something that helps society thrive and holds it together. That is a serious debate. This was just a joke and it was a light-hearted moment."

The episode in question featured Twinkle, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor. During a segment, the guests were asked, "Which is worse, emotional cheating or physical cheating?" While Kajol, Karan, and Twinkle appeared to downplay physical infidelity, Janhvi disagreed, calling it a deal-breaker.

Here's What Twinkle Khanna Said About Kajol

In the same interview with the media portal, Twinkle also opened up about her dynamic with Kajol, saying that although they weren't close earlier, they've developed a connection over time. "She is also someone who doesn't play games, what you see is what you get," said Twinkle.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by the duo, streams on Amazon Prime Video.



