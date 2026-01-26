Twinkle Khanna Shares How She Is Surviving 'Not That Generous' Menopause

Twinkle Khanna always adds a humorous twist to every situation, even when she is in a pickle. For quite some time, the author has been speaking unfiltered about how menopause has been a thorn in her side.

From sharing her struggles with weight management to experiencing hot flashes, there is no stage of menopause that Twinkle Khanna has not discussed or taken in her stride. In a recent post, she shared supplements and medications that have been helping her survive this phase.

Twinkle Khanna On 'Not That Generous' Menopause

Taking to her Instagram, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "At 52 and make-up free, I'd love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous."

She further added, "I once joked that menopause is a bigger bitch than I have ever been. For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger."

How Twinkle Khanna Is Surviving Menopause

"I feel better now, not because I 'accepted my age gracefully' (whatever that means), but thanks to regular weight training, a small pharmacy's worth of supplements, the joy and purpose I find in books (reading and writing), and because after 50 I've finally embraced my shallow side and play mahjong regularly with my girlfriends," the Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol host added.

She further mentioned that she is weighing the pros and cons of HRT (hormonal replacement therapy), but meanwhile, a few supplements have been helping her to 'survive the transition'.

With a disclaimer of conducting your research and consulting your doctor, the actor shared that she takes,

Coenzyme Q10

NAD

Omega-3

Lion's Mane

Iron Supplements

Vitamin D3 +K2

Collagen

Magnesium Glycinate

"Have you tried any of these? What helped the most or what did absolutely nothing?" Twinkle Khanna concluded her post.

In another story, Dr Ravina Patel, a gynaecologist at Mayflower Women's Hospital, Ahmedabad, spoke to NDTV and talked about lion's mane and supplements that might help women deal with perimenopause and menopause.

As for Coenzyme Q 10, the expert shared, "CoQ10 is produced by the body as well as available from food sources like nuts, seeds, vegetables, and legumes."

While something might work for your friend, it might not have the same impact on your health. It is better to consult a doctor and take supplements that your body actually needs.

