Twinkle Khanna Opens Up On Weight Loss Struggles During Perimenopause: "Should I Too Inject Myself?"

The newest episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle was all about old friends - Karan, Kajol, and Twinkle catching up. Among these BFFs, Janhvi Kapoor shared how she deals with trolls and how she does not want to "perpetuate the idea of perfection among young girls".

Amid this, the conversation diverted to the subject of how a person might feel joy after losing weight or getting a cosmetic procedure done. Building on this, Kajol talked about Sridevi.

"Your mom was a diva, nobody could understand how she lost so much weight," Kajol told Janhvi.

Speaking about Sridevi, Kajol said, "She was on one of those juice diets".

"I did the juice diet," she said, adding that Karan Johar also followed the same diet. That actor shared that her co-host kept reminding her, "We have to shoot tomorrow, don't add the salt babe".

Karan Johar And Pooja Bhatt Use To Bond Over Diets

Speaking about the diet plans and weight loss, Karan Johar pitched in and said that he and Pooja Bhatt bonded over diets. "We would exchange plans," he added.

"I have done every diet on planet Earth," the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared. Twinkle pitched in saying that she had also been on every kind of diet, adding, "But, now, I've decided not to starve anymore".

"No, I can't either. I could never starve," the Sarzameen actor said.

Twinkle Khanna Opens Up About Managing Perimenopause Symptoms

Twinkle Khanna, who is 51 years old, shared, "Then I thought to myself, it is the perimenopause. What should I do?"

"The weight was not shifting. Should I inject myself like everybody else?" She thought a lot and started weight training.

Amid this serious conversation, Karan Johar said that menopause is real, and he was struggling with it too. Twinkle asked in a high-pitched tone, "You have menopause"? Everyone started laughing.

"I am also going through the same thing. I want hot flashes though, those are not coming," he added. Twinkle pitched in and shared that Kajol had hot flashes the other day, and she was fanning her like a good friend.

