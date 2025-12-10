Why Shah Rukh Khan Can't Buy An Office At Dubai's Shahrukhz By Danube

Shah Rukh Khan may be the face and the inspiration behind 'Shahrukhz by Danube', but ironically, he can't buy a space in the very tower named after him. The commercial project has sparked an unexpected wave of interest over the past few weeks.

Bookings quietly opened two weeks before the Dubai launch, and by the time SRK walked into a packed gala with more than 7,000 people in attendance, every unit had already been claimed. The superstar arrived to celebrate a tower he can no longer buy into, and that is where the story truly begins.

Unveiled in Dubai on December 9, 2025, the project marks a first in global real estate, with a commercial tower taking inspiration from and being officially named after an actor. The development, valued at nearly Rs 4,700 crore, has clearly struck a chord with both investors and fans. At the event, SRK was joined by Danube Group Founder & Chairman Rizwan Sajan and Group Managing Director Adel Sajan, who confirmed the brisk sales.

Adel Sajan told NDTV, "We opened bookings just two weeks ago and we are already sold out," underscoring just how quickly the project moved.

Spread across more than 1 million sq ft of built-up area, Shahrukhz by Danube aims to blend luxury with the energy of a modern business district. The tower will house 488 commercial units, starting at approximately Rs 4 crore, and offers more than 35 amenities. These include a sky pool, valet services, executive lounges, and even a dedicated helipad designed for future air taxi connectivity. The project is positioned close to major Dubai landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souk, adding to its appeal.

There is also an unmistakable Shah Rukh signature embedded into the architecture. The entrance will feature a statue of the actor in his iconic arms-outstretched pose, giving the tower a cultural identity beyond its commercial purpose.

Speaking to NDTV, Rizwan Sajan shared that it took SRK just a week to come on board.

"Some buyers wanted to invest only because his name was attached to it," he said, adding that the larger appeal lay in the design and vision of the project.

For SRK, the collaboration held a personal note. "This gives me an opportunity to be a bit closer to my mom in heaven. She can see me from there and that makes me very happy," he said.

Set for completion in 2029, Shahrukhz by Danube is already a talking point - not just because it is sold out, but because the man it honours is among those who couldn't get a unit in time.

