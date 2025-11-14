Shah Rukh Khan Launches Shahrukhz Danube, First-Ever Property Named After Him

Shah Rukh Khan was present at a grand event today in Mumbai along with the founder and chairman of the Dubai-based Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan, as they unveiled a landmark property named Shahrukhz. Hosted at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, it was indeed a grand affair. Shah Rukh Khan is now the first actor on whose name a tower is getting made.

Shah Rukh Khan mentioned how Rizwan wanted the event to take place in India only and not in Dubai.

SRK, Farah Khan and Rizwan Sajan at Danube Event

"I really wanted the event to take place here, as I come from here. Wanting to make their lives better. As and when this project begins to roll, I hope people find their lives growing beautifully and exponentially, as they should."

Shah Rukh Khan On How Proud His Mother Would Be

He said, "My mother would be very happy. It is a very big honour. When my kids come, I will say, 'Papa ka naam likha hai, dekho.' I have seen all the details of this building for the past two months. It is state-of-the-art and affordable. For people who are starting off in Dubai, it will be a moment and an inspiration to make their lives."

Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Moment On Stage

Shah Rukh was an absolute sport as he made his signature pose on stage at the event. He also imitated his "Don" walk and delivered the iconic Om Shanti Om dialogue.

The famous dialogue was, "Itni shiddat se mein ne tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai. Aaj aap sabne mujhe meri chaht se mila diya.﻿ Thanks, thanks very much."

He kept the audience pumped as he grooved to Chaiyaa Chaiyya on stage with Farah Khan and Rizwan.

About The Property

The project will take about three to four years to complete with 56 floors.

The tower by the Danube Group will be called Shahrukhz. There will also be a statue with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose, spreading his arms at the entrance, so that people can take pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan on what excited him about the project: "When Rizwan explained the idea of the building-to build something for people who come with the dream of finding a place for their businesses and houses in a place like Dubai-and if I can be a part of it and an inspiration, it will be the greatest gift."