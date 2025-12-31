Alia Bhatt Admits Being 'Comfortable And Happy Doing One Film At A Time' After Raha's Birth

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The couple, who already worked together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, will now share screen space for the second time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited project, Love & War.

Alia's perspective on signing for films has, however, undergone a significant shift, post-motherhood. The actress has revealed it herself in a conversation with The Times of India. She is now prioritising comfort instead of putting all of her energy into movies.

Elaborating on the topic, Alia said, “I don't really look at my career in phases or milestones. The way I chose films earlier is the same way I choose them now - by trying to do different things, setting myself up for new challenges, and constantly putting myself outside my comfort zone.”

She added, “Of course, the volume and the speed at which I work now are different because I have a child. But it's a comfortable pace, and I'm happy with it. I like doing one film at a time and giving it all my energy. Earlier, I would do two or three films simultaneously, but I don't want to do that anymore.”

The Jigra actress revealed that her bond with films is deeply personal. “Movies make me happy. I'm finding ways to stay connected to that magic in different ways now, not just as an actor. I'm also producing content. We're developing projects that will go on the floor next year, and I'm creatively involved in that process because I consider myself a creative producer. When it comes to my career, I've always gone by my instinct and gut,” she said.

Apart from Love & War, Alia is a part of the all-female action drama Alpha. The film, also featuring Sharvari Wagh, belongs to YRF's spy action universe.

Speaking of doing action films after giving birth, Alia noted, “Doing action after having a baby was very interesting because it allowed me to see what my body is capable of. It was such a learning experience, and it gave me a lot of respect for my body.”

In other news, Alia was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with Ranbir and Raha to celebrate the New Year at an undisclosed location.

