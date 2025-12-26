Shakti Kapoor Reacts To Claims Shraddha Kapoor Doing Fewer Films Than Alia Bhatt And Ananya Panday: "<i>Inn Sabse Zyaada Paisa Leti Hai</i>"

Shakti Kapoor recently opened up about his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, being "selective" about her work. Amid buzz that the Stree actress is not getting enough work, Shakti Kapoor stated how Shraddha charges more money than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

What's Happening

During a recent conversation, Shakti Kapoor was asked about the buzz that Shraddha receives fewer opportunities compared to Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

On the Powerful Humans YouTube channel, Shakti Kapoor said, "Woh picturein hi kam karti hai. Best karti hai. Par paisa zyaada leti hai. In sabse zyaada paisa leti hai. She does just one or two films a year (She does very few films. She picks the best films, and charges more than all these people)."

He continued, "Bahut ziddi hai... She is very stubborn and does what her heart says. She has certain ethics and follows them strictly... We share a great relationship. Sometimes we fight, sometimes we plan holidays, sometimes we discuss films. I am very proud of her-her performances are outstanding. She is a very fine actor."

Shraddha Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

After the blockbuster Stree 2 in 2024, Shraddha has had no releases in 2025.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with Laxman Utekar's Eetha.

The upcoming movie focuses on the life of Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor. The title is a regional pronunciation of "Vitha," Vithabai's nickname. The biopic is key in promoting Maharashtra's cultural history and the Tamasha art form, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Shraddha Kapoor reportedly gained 15 kg to portray the young Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar and has been rigorously training in traditional folk dances like Lavani and Gavlan.

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 3 is also set to release in August 2027.

