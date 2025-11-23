Shraddha Kapoor Sustains Leg Injury On <i>Eetha</i> Set, Halts Shoot: Report

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, has temporarily halted production after the actress sustained a foot injury on the Nashik set. She fractured her left foot while performing a high-energy Lavani dance, affecting the film's schedule.

The incident occurred after Shraddha reportedly twisted her toe during a complex step. The crew has managed to film close-up sequences in the meantime.

She “mistakenly put all her weight on one of her feet and lost her balance as a result,” India Today reported. Sources close to the actor revealed she was clad in a traditional Nauvari saree with South Indian jewellery for the dance sequence composed by Ajay–Atul, known for their works in Chikni Chameli and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin in Agneepath, Mauli Mauli in Lai Bhaari, and others.

Although Laxman Utekar decided to cancel the production, Shraddha encouraged the team to proceed with filming close-up and emotional scenes on a Madh Island set after returning to Mumbai, but her pain worsened. Responding to this, director Laxman Utekar called off the shoot.

Eetha is based on the life of legendary Tamasha artist Vithabai. Shraddha Kapoor reportedly gained 15 kg to portray the young Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar and has been rigorously training in traditional folk dances like Lavani and Gavlan.

Filming of Eetha is expected to resume in about two weeks. “The unit will come together two weeks later once Shraddha completely recovers,” the source added.

Laxman Utekar hasn't responded to the claims yet.

More About Eetha

The upcoming movie focuses on the life of Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor. The title is a regional pronunciation of "Vitha," Vithabai's nickname. The biopic is a key in promoting Maharashtra's cultural history and the Tamasha art form, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s.