Fan Asks Varun Dhawan About Romantic Film With Shraddha Kapoor, Actor Quips: "Maybe When We're Both 40"

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Border 2, and, ahead of the release, he hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X. One of the fans asked him when they could see him in a romantic film with Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun gave a hilarious reply.

What The Fan Asked Varun Dhawan

The post read, "VarShra fans have been waiting for 53,564,477,543 years to see you and Shraddha in a romantic film! When will it finally happen? #varunsays @Varun_dvn"

Varun Dhawan replied, "I'm sure you'll see us in some capacity at some point, maybe when we're both 40" and added a laughter emoji. Take a look:

I'm sure ul see us in some capacity at some point maybe when we both are 40 😂 #varunsays https://t.co/27yqdw2QJt — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2026

Varun worked with Shraddha Kapoor in ABCD 2 (2015) and Street Dancer 3D (2020).

About Varun Dhawan's Border 2

Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Border 2 will be released on January 23. Earlier, Varun wrote a long note expressing his feelings about the film: "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. It made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."

He added, "I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. J.P. Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special."

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and acts as a spiritual successor to the iconic first film. Sunny Deol returns to the series with his signature intensity. The movie also introduces Ahan Shetty as a naval officer, adding a fresh perspective by showcasing the Indian Navy's role alongside the Army and Air Force. Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen in an important role.



