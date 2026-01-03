At <i>Border 2</i> Song Launch Event, Varun Dhawan On Operation Sindoor: "We Are Fully Capable Of Answering Threats"

Actor Varun Dhawan spoke at length about Operation Sindoor and his personal connection to Border during the launch of Border 2's anthem Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer.

What's Happening

Addressing the gathering, Varun reflected on how the original 1997 film shaped an entire generation's perception of the armed forces.

Referring to Sunny Deol, Varun said that just as Sunny had earlier spoken about witnessing reality and developing a desire to make a film on the armed forces, Border had a similar impact on him during his childhood.

Varun shared that watching Border left a deep impression on him and sparked a wish to one day portray a character connected to the armed forces.

He said the sense of courage and emotional resolve that spread across the country at the time was largely because of Sunny Deol and the impact of Border.

Varun added that he never imagined a sequel would be made, nor did he think he would ever be a part of Border 2.

Speaking about the setting of the event, Varun pointed out that posters of Operation Sindoor were visible all around as he stood on stage.

"Our country cherishes peace, but it is equally important to produce films like Border that show the youth we have the power to strike back against any threat," he said, adding that when anyone dares to look at the nation's land with ill intent, a strong response becomes necessary.

He stressed that it is important for the youth of the country to understand this, which is why films like Border continue to be relevant.

Background

Last year, Varun paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor.

Sharing a message on Instagram, he wrote, "We are here only because of u," alongside images of the fallen personnel, including Jawan Murali Naik, BSF SI Md Imteyaz, Gunner Dinesh Sharma, Sepoy Sachin Yadav, Airman Kamal Kamboj, Sepoy Amit Chaudhary, IAF Sergeant Surendra Mogra, and Sepoy Suraj Yadav.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, carried out in 2025, was launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed 26 civilian lives. The operation involved coordinated missile and drone strikes on terror infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Indian authorities stated that the strikes were conducted without any ground incursion, targeting only militant facilities. The military action concluded within days following international mediation.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, with Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh also part of the cast.

The film is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films and is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. Border 2 is the follow-up to Border and is expected to draw inspiration from the 1999 Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently filming Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father David Dhawan.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips banner, the film features an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

The title is taken from a popular song from David Dhawan's 1999 film Biwi No 1.