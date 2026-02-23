Ranveer Singh Goes To Karnataka High Court Against FIR For <i>Kantara</i> Mimicry

Ranveer Singh has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against him in Bengaluru over his alleged gestures depicting Daiva from Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2.

The matter is now expected to be heard by the court.

About The Case Against Ranveer Singh

In January 2026, an FIR was registered against Ranveer Singh at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru over allegations that he had insulted Hindu religious sentiments and the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka.

The case was booked under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was lodged by Prashanth Methal, a 46-year-old advocate based in Bengaluru.

As per the FIR, the alleged incident took place during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa on November 28, 2025. The complainant claimed that Ranveer Singh made objectionable remarks and performed a stage act which, according to him, mocked and demeaned sacred elements of the Daiva tradition.

The FIR noted that Methal said he had come across a video of the performance on December 2, 2025, while browsing Instagram at the Karnataka State Billiards Association in Bengaluru. The video had reportedly been shared by an account named Brief Chaat.

In his complaint, Methal alleged that Ranveer Singh mimicked expressions linked to Panjurli and Guliga Daiva in what he described as a crude and disrespectful manner. He further claimed that the actor referred to the sacred Chavundi Daiva as a "female ghost".

The complaint stated that Chavundi Daiva is worshipped as a guardian deity symbolising divine feminine energy in the coastal belt of Karnataka and is held in deep reverence by devotees. Referring to the deity as a ghost, the complainant alleged, amounted to a serious distortion that hurt religious sentiments and caused significant mental distress among followers of the Daiva tradition.

The FIR further alleged that the act had been deliberate and malicious, with the intention of outraging religious feelings and fostering enmity within society.

The matter was referred to the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Bengaluru and was scheduled to be heard on April 8.

Earlier, a private complaint had been filed by the advocate on December 27, 2025, before the Additional Judicial Magistrate in Bengaluru. On January 23, 2026, the court had directed the High Grounds Police Station to register an FIR under Section 175(3) of the BNS. Following the court's direction, the police registered the FIR.