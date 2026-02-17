Over Rs 1,300 Crore In 75 Days, How <i>Dhurandhar</i> Changed The Box Office Game

Ever since its release on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has been making waves in the Indian cinema scene. The film has crossed the Rs 1300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Even after its OTT premiere, the spy drama continues to stand tall in theatres. The film completed an impressive 75 days in cinemas on Tuesday, February 17. The movie minted Rs 838.32 after a 10-week theatrical run, as per a Sacnilk report.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles. From being a highly anticipated release, the film has evolved into a cinematic phenomenon not just in India but across the globe. The project received a bumper response at the box office.

Early shows sparked a buzz, while word-of-mouth spread like wildfire in favour of the film. The result was a strong opening, followed by an unrelenting box-office run. The film's gripping storyline, memorable dialogues, electrifying performances and catchy soundtrack kept audiences hooked.

Nearly two months after its release, Dhurandhar made its OTT debut on Netflix. What is even more interesting is that the film's digital streaming debut did not stop audiences from choosing the big screen over OTT convenience. Dhurandhar continued to draw crowds, thanks to the raw energy and emotional intensity of the theatrical experience. Seventy-five days into its run, the spy drama has successfully etched itself into cinema-goers' memories and become a cultural moment.

And the story is far from over. A sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to hit theatres on March 19. The story follows Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who continues his mission within Pakistan's criminal syndicates as gangster Hamza Ali Mazari.