Priyanka Chopra's Emotional Note After Attending Event At Harvard: "It Made Me Want to Cry"

Priyanka Chopra recently visited the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. She was invited to speak at the final keynote session of India Week, a special event held by students at one of the world's top business schools.

In a video shared on Instagram, Priyanka was seen arriving at the campus and interacting with faculty members. She shared a warm hug with American author Mel Robbins and also greeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. She then headed to the stage for a chat on the topic, The India We Imagine. Priyanka's friend and business partner, Anjula Acharia, was the moderator of the session.

What Priyanka Chopra Wrote

Sharing a clip from the day, Priyanka wrote a long and heartfelt note about what the moment meant to her. She began by saying, “So, this is how my day started. I was supposed to give a fireside keynote address with one of my closest friends and business partner Anjula Acharia, to conclude India Week at the prestigious Harvard Business School. The topic was ‘The India we imagine'… no big deal, I thought. You can do this, Priyanka.”

“But looking out into the audience, I only had one thought - You are the India I imagined. Let me explain,” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her early days in the US. “When my 12-year-old self landed in a high school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and subsequently to Newton North High School in Massachusetts in the mid 90s, there were not many who looked like me around. I would have never imagined in 30-something years, I would be speaking to you.”

The star said seeing a packed auditorium full of Indian students and allies moved her deeply. “The audience was packed… and we were Desi… and Desi allies! It made me want to cry, because this is not what my teenage experience looked like. But I'm so happy that you get to have it,” she mentioned.

Priyanka Chopra added, “To see an auditorium full of students, dressed in sarees and kurtas at the campus of HBS (@harvard) in Boston, Massachusetts, where I grew up... to see so many people from my community at one of the best schools in the world, made my heart burst with pride. You are the future I dreamed to see.”

During the session, Priyanka also got emotional on stage. In the video, she said, “I'm kind of caught in this moment, let's take my breath away a little bit. This is the India I imagine. Thank you for inviting us to come.”

She further added, “When I came to America, I did not see that representation anywhere around me. And today, I saw this entire school going to be the future of our great nation. I'm very, very proud to be here amongst all of you. It's not about surviving anymore. We are thriving. And you all made that happen.”

Talking about confidence and identity, Priyanka Chopra said, “Your conviction in yourself and being proud of where you come from. I was walking into Harvard to see all these amazing ladies wearing sarees in here, and that made me cry.”

Anjula Acharia also shared an inspiring message with the students. “So if anyone ever tells you that you can not do that because you do not have experience, think of all the founders who disrupted industries without any experience. Like that is what you guys should focus on and your instinct.”

To this, Priyanka Chopra replied, “Shame is a word that does not exist in my home. For anything. I want you to stand on the shoulders of amazing artists and talent that came before me. Thank you all for being here.”

The actress ended her note by thanking her family for their support. “Also, thank you to my husband (Nick Jonas) and daughter (Malti Marie Chopra Jonas), my forever Valentine's, who understood how much being here today meant to me… I hope BSB and Frozen were fun. Love and peace,” she concluded.

Reacting to the post, Mel Robbins said, “Absolutely loved celebrating you, your career, your wisdom, your impact with @anjula_acharia, your family and the amazing community @harvardhbs and @harvardkennedyschool - thank you for the invitation - you are a force of nature and I am proud to be both a fan and your friend.” Anjula Acharia said, “thank you for sharing this stage with me and being so amazing. Love you.” Lara Dutta commented, “Fabulous!!!”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Bluff. The high-octane drama, produced by the Russo Brothers under AGBO Studios in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, is slated for release on February 25.

Priyanka will also be making a comeback to the Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu plays the male lead in the project.



