Priyanka Chopra Trolled Over Her Latest Interview Showing Distorted Map Of India: "How Is She Okay With This?'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has found herself at the centre of an online debate after a recent interview clip sparked criticism over the depiction of India's map.

What's Happening

The video, shared by Variety, featured a segment titled 'Indian or not Indian with Priyanka Chopra'. It opened with an illustrated map of India carrying the segment's title.

Soon after the video was dropped, several viewers pointed out that the map appeared to omit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to backlash on social media.

Many users expressed their concerns in the comments section. One wrote, "The map depicting India at the start is definitely not Indian!"

Another commented, "Don't use distorted maps of India."

A social media user posted on X, "Was watching an YT interview of @priyankachopra, the channel uses an Indian map that shows POK removed from India! I would like to ask who gives u this right to do so?! When you do an interview, try knowing the ground realities!! Hope u rectify this asap! #India."

Another comment questioned the actor directly and read, "Why is Priyanka Chopra okay with this false map of India being shown in her interview."

In the clip, Priyanka was asked to identify whether certain items were Indian or not. She said peacock, yoga, chess, chai, snakes and ladders, basmati rice, ghee and butter chicken are Indian.

She clarified that chicken tikka masala and chai tea latte are not Indian.

Background

Priyanka recently attended the annual Harvard India Conference, where she reflected on the early phase of her career in Hollywood and the challenges she faced while trying to establish herself again.

Speaking about that period, she said, "I was dealing with a lot when it comes to my work back in India, and I was trying to survive, and I think my goal was, I want another magazine, and that's the only way I could wake up every morning and go through the small role that I have to do, and a triple banger trailer, which is, 3 actors in one trailer," she said, adding, "And wait for like 15 hours and not be shot that day. Those are things I hadn't experienced in my career back home. And I was okay to do it every morning because I was like, I'm going for that long term. I'm going for that legacy."

