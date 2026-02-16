Why This <i>Munna Bhai MBBS</i> Actress Left Bollywood After Surviving A Coma

Mumait (Mumtaz) Khan, widely known as the Dekh Le girl from Munna Bhai MBBS, stepped away from the industry quite a few years ago. Recently, she revealed that a serious health issue forced her to step away from films at the height of her success. The decision, she says, was not planned - it was driven by circumstance. Once a familiar presence in both Hindi and South Indian cinema, Mumait clarified that leaving the industry was never a conscious choice but the result of a life-altering illness.

Early Life And Rise To Fame

Born to a Pakistani father and a South Indian mother, Mumait began working at the age of 13 due to financial pressure at home. She gained nationwide attention at 18 with the hit track Dekh Le, followed by roles in Hulchul, Lucky: No Time for Love, Rowdy Rathore, and Telugu films such as Chatrapathi and Pokiri.

Talking to iDream Media, Mumait said, "It wasn't my parents who asked us to earn money. As we were growing up, my sister and I realised we were running out of money. We knew it. As a child, I would walk to school just to save Rs 1.50. I would put it in my piggy bank and give it to my father. They never asked for it, but I felt like doing it for them."

Mumait in Dekh Le

The Health Crisis That Changed Everything

Mumait suffered a major accident at home that caused severe nerve damage in her brain. She was in a coma for 15 days and later began experiencing seizures. Doctors then gave her strict instructions that felt devastating for her career: no work, no exercise, and no physical strain for seven years.

She said, "I didn't leave the industry."

She added, "I had an accident. Five nerves in my brain burst. Doctors told me not to work for at least seven years-even lifting anything was impossible. I was on medication for seizures, which gained a lot of weight. God made me Mumait Khan, and he himself put a full stop to it. I accepted it. I used those seven years to self-study."

Recalling the time, she said, "My mom took care of me financially during that gap. She kept me happy and maintained my lifestyle. Even today, before any big purchase, I call her and take her permission. She knows everything. I can't randomly spend money."

During this phase, she realised that acting did not have to define her completely. Drawing on a long-held passion for beauty and styling, she moved towards makeup and hair. That interest later became WeLyke Academy, a makeup and hair training institute based in Hyderabad.

She said, "In those seven years, I had a lot of time to think about what I truly loved. I realised it was makeup and hair. In every film, every song, I never repeated a look. Every time, it was different."

She added, "There's a gap in Hyderabad. In most of the South industry, we don't get that kind of treatment. I used to bring my hair, makeup, and styling teams from Mumbai, so I wanted to bring that standard here."

Setbacks

She said, "I was backstabbed twice. My business should have started earlier. I was supposed to launch in 2023, but I had to start everything over again. It took time."

Despite these setbacks, she remained focused on building a new chapter for herself, drawing on experience from years in cinema and her eye for styling and presentation.

Now 40, Mumait describes herself as single and unapologetic about her choices. She is also open about her love for tattoos and piercings.

"I am not a typical girl. I have the personality of both a man and a woman. I focus on different things. I have been in four serious relationships. Right now, I am single by choice-not because things didn't work out. If I find someone now, I am not against it."

"I started working at 13. I sacrificed my teens, my 20s, my 30s. Then God put a break in my life. Since childhood, my mindset was 'I am working for my parents.' I never had time to think about marriage or kids. I have become more business-minded. I never really had space for personal relationships."

She embraces body art as part of her identity and creative expression. "If I wasn't an artist, I would be in the Guinness Book of World Records for the woman with the most tattoos."

"My tongue swelled to triple its size for eight months after I pierced it. I was 18 and thought, I need a piercing. Everyone had ears, eyebrows, nose piercings-so I removed mine. Then I did a tongue piercing and said, 'Now copy me.'"

Despite facing judgement over the years, she remains steady. Reflecting on her journey, she says she holds no grudges-only acceptance.

"Everything about me is a mystery. Only my close people know the truth, and let it stay that way. The more I explain my life, the more explanations I will owe."

She says, "Everyone judges everyone. I don't owe explanations to anybody. Society isn't paying my bills. My family thinks well of me-that's enough. I love my job. If my work requires me to wear a bikini, I will wear it proudly. I am getting paid for it. Others not respecting me is not my problem."

"God gave me everything and took it away when he wanted. He won't let anything bad happen to me," adds Mumait.



