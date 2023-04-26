Tere Naam Star Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Replaced In Jab We Met And Munna Bhai MBBS

Bhumika Chawla shared this image. (courtesy: bhumika_chawla_t)

Bhumika Chawla, who made her big acting debut with late Satish Kaushik's 2003 hit Tere Naam, opposite Salman Khan, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, opened up about signing films and then being replaced by other actors. Bhumika revealed that the actress had signed Jab We Met and Munna Bhai MBBS and was replaced by Kareena Kapoor and Gracy Singh, respectively. Bhumika told Siddharth Kannan, "I got many offers. I've always been selective and choosy about what I do. I had signed a big film after it, that unfortunately the production changed, then hero changed, the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too. But if I would have done that it would have been different."

Speaking about Imtiaz Ali's 2007 hit Jab We Met (starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor), Bhumika said, "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That's how things happened but it's okay. I only felt bad once and then never again because I just move on. I don't think much about it."

Bhumika added that she had also signed Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS but Gracy Singh was finally cast in the film. "I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn't happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn't happen," said Bhumika Chawla and added that it was only Rajkumar Hirani that told her the reason she was replaced in his film. She said, "Only Raju sir can share this. He told me the reason after 10-12 years when we met at a place. He said 'Because of somebody's mistake you were removed from the film'. But it's okay. This also happens here."

Meanwhile, Bhumika Chawla made a comeback with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring her Tere Naam co-star Salman Khan.