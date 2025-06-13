Weekend Binge: Celebrate Imtiaz Ali's Birthday Week Rockstar Style

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to celebrate his 54th birthday on June 16. From his directorial debut Socha Na Tha to delivering blockbuster hits like Jab We Met and Rockstar, Imtiaz has truly shaped modern Hindi cinema. Over a remarkable career spanning more than 20 years, the filmmaker has become synonymous with romantic dramas, artfully capturing the entire gamut of human emotions.

To celebrate his birthday, why not dedicate your weekend watching his finest directorial gems? Here are some of Imtiaz Ali's films you can add to your watchlist:

1. Highway

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, the film follows the transformative journey of a young woman who gets abducted by thugs. As they travel across northern India, she gets her first taste of freedom and forms a bond with her captor in a Stockholm syndrome situation.

2. Rockstar

The film narrates the story of a young musician named Janardhan Jakhar, played by Ranbir Kapoor. He transforms into a rockstar after he falls in love with a free-spirited woman, Heer (Nargis Fakhri).

3. Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor as Ved and Deepika Padukone as Tara have a whirlwind romance in Corsica while keeping their true identities hidden. When they reunite in Delhi, she's shocked to find Ved's drastically different persona. However, with her support, Ved embraces his true self and transforms into a more confident version of himself.

4. Jab We Met

Aditya, a depressed businessman, boards a train on a whim and meets Geet, a lively and chatty girl running away to elope. As they embark on a series of misadventures, an unlikely friendship blossoms into romance, transforming Aditya's life.

5. Love Aaj Kal

Jai and Meera, a modern couple in London, part ways to focus on their careers but remain friends. Meanwhile, Jai discovers the 1960s love story of Veer and Harleen, which makes him reflect on his own relationship with Meera and the true meaning of love.

6. Amar Singh Chamkila

The film chronicles the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, a pioneering Punjabi singer-songwriter who rose to fame while navigating controversies and challenges. Chamkila was famous for his bold and provocative lyrics, which captivated the audiences in Punjab during the 1980s.

7. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Harry, a charming tour guide, joins Sejal on a whirlwind search across Europe for her lost engagement ring. As they roam unfamiliar cities, Harry's tough exterior softens, leading to an unexpected romance between the two.