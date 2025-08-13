On <i>KBC 17</i> Special, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Tells Amitabh Bachchan "Why Operation Sindoor Was Needed"

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, returned with season 17 on Monday, August 11. The show is now set to feature a special Independence Day episode with esteemed officers from the Indian Armed Forces who played a crucial role during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

In the promo released by channel Sony TV, host Amitabh Bachchan is seen welcoming Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy, on the show.

On the special episode, which is set to air on August 15 at 9 pm on the channel, the officers shared insights about Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted strikes on nine Pakistani terror camps carried out by the Indian armed forces on the morning of May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi spoke about why it was time for India to launch Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

"Pakistan yeh karta chala aa raha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha, sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya. (Pakistan has been doing this for years; it was important to answer back, which is why Operation Sindoor was planned)" she said.

To which, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh added, "Raat ko ek baj kar paanch minute se lekar dedh baje tak, pachhis minute me khel khatam kar diya. (At night, between 1.05 am to 1.30 am, we ended their game in just 25 minutes)"

"Targets were destroyed and koi bhi civilians ko koi harm nahi hua tha. (Targets were destroyed and no civilians were harmed)" said Commander Prerna Deosthalee.

Colonel Sofiya then went on to say, "This is a new India, with a new mindset".

See the full promo of the special episode here:

The clip ended with KBC host Amitabh Bachchan and the audience chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in unison. The special Independence Day episode will also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

Also Read | KBC 17: Contestant Takes Home Rs 5 Lakh After Getting A Rs 12.50 Lakh Question Wrong. Do You Know The Right Answer?