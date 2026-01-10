Watch: Kriti Sanon Steals The Spotlight With Her <i>Thumkas</i> At Sister Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's <i>Haldi</i> Ceremony

Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, and singer Stebin Ben's pre-wedding festivities are currently underway in Udaipur. From the viral pictures and videos making the rounds online, it seems like the family is having a blast.

Some new clips of Kriti dancing away at the Haldi ceremony have surfaced. Beaming with joy, she hugs her sister Nupur. The two are then seen happily matching their steps with their thumkas.

Sangeet Ceremony

Clips of a fun sangeet night have been making the rounds this morning, and who else but Kriti Sanon to have rocked it with an electrifying performance for her sister?

In one video, Nupur Sanon was also seen shaking a leg with her bridesmaids to the song Sajna Ji Vaari Vaari.

Kriti also performed to Lollipop Lagelu with Varun Sharma. Another video saw Kriti Sanon and her mother, Geeta Sanon, putting on an emotional performance for the bride-to-be.

Background

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Stebin dismissed the dating rumours with Nupur and said, "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life. You never know when the right time will come, and when it comes, I will go public about everything. I am very traditional that way."

Addressing speculation about his bond with Nupur, he added, "It's fine, as in this industry, people need conversations about you, so I don't really care about it. I'm okay with people talking about me as long as it's all positive and doesn't harm my image or reputation. Nupur's my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise, and I don't try to go and clear the rumours."

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are reportedly having a Christian wedding followed by traditional pheras on January 11. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with close friends and family in attendance.