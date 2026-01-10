Watch: Kriti Sanon Dances Her Heart Out At Sister Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Sangeet

Last week, Kriti Sanon's sister, actor and entrepreneur Nupur Sanon, confirmed her wedding to singer Stebin Ben. She shared a dreamy Instagram carousel featuring her engagement pictures. The Sanon family, along with Stebin, were also seen at the airport a day ago, heading out to Udaipur for their wedding festivities.

Clips of a fun sangeet night have been making the rounds this morning, and who else but Kriti Sanon to have rocked it with an electrifying performance for her sister?

In one video, Nupur Sanon was also seen shaking a leg with her bridesmaids to the song Sajna Ji Vaari Vaari.

Kriti also performed to Lollipop Lagelu with Varun Sharma. Another video saw Kriti Sanon and her mother, Geeta Sanon, putting on an emotional performance for the bride-to-be.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are reportedly having a Christian wedding followed by traditional pheras on January 11.

Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Engagement Post

Nupur shared a series of photos from the dreamy proposal.

In the first picture, Stebin can be seen proposing to Nupur. The background shows placards that read, "Will you marry me?"

The snaps also show the actress flaunting her diamond ring.

The caption read, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say."

Nupur can be seen dressed in a floral dress. Stebin, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt, blue blazer, and matching trousers.

Background

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are reportedly getting married on January 11 in Udaipur. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with close friends and family in attendance.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Stebin dismissed the dating rumours with Nupur and said, "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life. You never know when the right time will come, and when it comes, I will go public about everything. I am very traditional that way."

Addressing speculation about his bond with Nupur, he added, "It's fine, as in this industry, people need conversations about you, so I don't really care about it. I'm okay with people talking about me as long as it's all positive and doesn't harm my image or reputation. Nupur's my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise, and I don't try to go and clear the rumours."