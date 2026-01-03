Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Get Engaged. First Pics Out

Kriti Sanon's sister and actor-entrepreneur Nupur Sanon updated her relationship status to engaged this weekend. The actress got engaged to her singer-boyfriend Stebin Ben.

What's Happening

Nupur shared a series of photos from the dreamy proposal.

In the first picture, Stebin can be seen proposing to Nupur. The background shows placards that read, "Will you marry me?"

The snaps also show the actress flaunting her diamond ring.

The caption read, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say."

Nupur can be seen dressed in a floral dress. Stebin, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt, blue blazer and matching pants.

Background

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are reportedly getting married on January 11 in Udaipur. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with close friends and family in attendance.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Stebin dismissed the dating rumours with Nupur and said, "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life. You never know when the right time will come, and when it comes, I will go public about everything. I am very traditional that way."

Addressing speculation about his bond with Nupur, he added, "It's fine, as in this industry, people need conversations about you, so I don't really care about it. I'm okay with people talking about me as long as it's all positive, it's not harming my image or reputation. Nupur's my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise, and I don't try to go and clear the rumours."