Watch: Nupur Sanon's <i>Kaleeras</i> Fall On Sister Kriti At <i>Chooda</i> Ceremony

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur got married to her longtime partner, singer Stebin Ben, on January 10. Their Christian wedding was followed by a Hindu ceremony the next day. Now, Nupur has shared a fresh set of pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. The post is all about her chooda tradition.

During the ritual, Nupur's kaleeras (ornamental hangings from a bridal bangle) fell into Kriti's hands—a moment that instantly grabbed attention. Reason? It is believed that the person on whom the kaleeras fall is the next in line to get married.

The snaps capture Nupur shaking her kaleeras over her sister's head as Kriti catches them joyfully. While the newlywed looked pretty in an embroidered teal-green ethnic suit, Kriti complemented her in a vivid pink traditional set.

The rest of the photos show Nupur and Kriti having a gala time at the pre-wedding functions with their family and friends. There was also a glimpse of the wedding venue in Udaipur.

The side note read, “Love, laughter, rituals and blessings.”

Kriti Sanon is rumoured to be dating London-based businessman Kabir Bahia for some time now. He was also in attendance at Nupur and Stebin's wedding. On Sunday, January 19, Kabir uploaded a series from the dreamy marriage ceremony on Instagram. What stole the spotlight were his candid clicks with Kriti from the functions.

The caption said, “Amazing Memories and People”.

Kriti Sanon reacted to the post by dropping a heart-eyes and fire emoji. Since Nupur did not make it to the carousel, her playful comment read, “Excuse me? Whose wedding is this? Why was I not there?” Meanwhile, Stebin Ben added a red heart emoji, and actor Varun Sharma exclaimed, “Bhaiiiii”, followed by multiple heart emojis.

Previously, Kriti Sanon sent big love to Nupur a few days after her wedding. The actress shared a loved-up post on Instagram, accompanied by an emotional message. A part of her lovely caption read, “Words can never be enough to explain what I'm feeling. From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I've ever seen.” Read the full note here.