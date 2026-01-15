Big Sister Kriti Sanon's Loved-Up Post For Nupur: "My Little One Is Married"

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon got married to boyfriend Stebin Ben in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur on January 10. Their white wedding was followed by a Hindu wedding on Sunday (January 11). On Tuesday, the couple hosted a starry reception party for industry friends in Mumbai. Kriti Sanon, who played the perfect hostess throughout, shared a series of unseen pictures with the newlyweds on her social media feed.

The post was accompanied by an emotional message welcoming Stebin into the Sanon family.

"Words can never be enough to explain what I'm feeling... Still hasn't sunk in. My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I've ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love, and beginning the next—and the most beautiful—chapter of your life with the best life partner we could ever ask for you...," wrote Kriti.

For brother-in-law Stebin Ben, Kriti wrote: "You've been a part of our family for more than 5 years now, and our bond has strengthened with each passing year. I love you, Stebu, and I know I've gained a brother and a friend for life who's always gonna be there for me.

"Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories."

Tagging Nupur, Kriti wrote in her postscript: "Even though I know you're gonna be 20 minutes away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter. But I'm happy you'll be spreading joy in two houses now. Ufff... Love you both to the moon and back!"

Nupur replied: "I love her more than I love you, Stebin. Always know that."

In the comments section, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations dear Kriti and the family... Love and Blessings..."

Tahira Kashyap, Manish Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Aparshakti Khurana shared strings of love emojis as well.

During a recent interview, Nupur Sanon revealed that sister Kriti convinced their mother when she decided to marry Stebin.

Speaking to ETimes, she said: "The first person I told about Stebin was my sister (Kriti Sanon). We're five years apart but extremely close—we're like best friends. I spoke more about him as a person. I made her listen to his voice, and she immediately said he had a magical voice and immense talent."

Talking about their mother's initial hesitation over the interfaith marriage, Nupur said: "Initially, she was a little unsure, like most mothers, cautious about the seriousness and the future. That's when my sister stepped in and told her, 'I've met Stebin. I've heard him. He's extremely talented and hardworking.' That confidence changed everything. And honestly, Stebin leaves a great impression when he meets people, so from there on, everything just fell into place."

According to industry buzz, Nupur and Stebin first bonded professionally through the music industry. Their association reportedly began when they worked together on music videos, where their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated. Frequent collaborations helped them spend time together, which many believe laid the foundation for their close bond.