Inside Video From Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur And Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding. Watch

After a white wedding, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon married boyfriend Stebin Ben in a Hindu ceremony amid the dreamy locales of Udaipur. An inside video from the wedding venue has surfaced on social media. In the viral clip, shared by a paparazzo, Stebin Ben and Nupur are seen making celebratory gestures as firecrackers light up the sky.

Dressed in a traditional lehenga, Nupur Sanon looks pretty as a bride, while Stebin Ben complements her in a white ensemble.

On Sunday, Stebin and Nupur shared a series of pictures from their white wedding, captioning them: "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever."

The wedding was followed by a glamorous cocktail party that evening.

Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, among the select guests at the wedding, took to their Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the Udaipur venue.

Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, also shared a picture in which he posed with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik—both known for their recent collaborations with Kriti.

How Did Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's Relationship Begin?

Speculation about their relationship gained momentum after they appeared together in multiple music videos and promotional events. Fans also noticed their social media interactions—including likes, comments, and behind-the-scenes moments—which added fuel to the rumours.

According to industry buzz, Nupur and Stebin first bonded professionally through the music industry. Their association reportedly began when they worked together on music videos, where their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated. Frequent collaborations helped them spend time together, which many believe laid the foundation for their close bond.