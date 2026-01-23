Nupur Sanon's Sister-In-Law Trolled For Wearing Similar Outfit As Her At Her Reception Party: "Jealous"

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon married her longtime boyfriend Stebin Ben in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The couple had a white wedding on January 10, followed by a Hindu wedding on January 11. After returning to Mumbai, they hosted a starry reception party for industry friends. Salman Khan attended the party as well. For the reception, Nupur Sanon wore an off-shoulder maroon-coloured structured corset gown from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra.

Nupur's sister-in-law and Stebin's sister Steby Ben has been targeted by trolls after she was spotted wearing a similar outfit to the bride's in the wedding pictures.

The internet trashed Steby for "ruining" the bride's special moment.

A user wrote, "Kya jarurat thi same outfit pehanne ki?" (What's the point of wearing the same outfit?)

Another comment read, "Ye obsession nahi, jealousy kehlati hai."

A third comment read, "It's not called obsession..."

Another comment read, "Accha nanad hai. Log to best friend bata rahe the."

Kriti Sanon's Post for Nupur

Kriti Sanon, who played the perfect hostess throughout, shared a series of unseen pictures with the newlyweds on her social media feed.

The post was accompanied by an emotional message welcoming Stebin into the Sanon family.

"Words can never be enough to explain what I'm feeling... Still hasn't sunk in. My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I've ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love, and beginning the next—and the most beautiful—chapter of your life with the best life partner we could ever ask for you...," wrote Kriti.

For brother-in-law Stebin Ben, Kriti wrote: "You've been a part of our family for more than 5 years now, and our bond has strengthened with each passing year. I love you, Stebu, and I know I've gained a brother and a friend for life who's always gonna be there for me.

"Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories."

According to industry buzz, Nupur and Stebin first bonded professionally through the music industry. Their association reportedly began when they worked together on music videos, where their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated. Frequent collaborations helped them spend time together, which many believe laid the foundation for their close bond.