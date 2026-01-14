Nupur Sanon Reveals Kriti Sanon Helped Convince Mother About Stebin Ben: "My Sister Stepped In"

Actor-singer Nupur Sanon has finally opened up about the early days of her relationship with singer Stebin Ben and how her elder sister, Kriti Sanon, played a key role in winning over their family.

How Nupur Broke The News To Kriti

Nupur shared that Kriti was the very first person she confided in when she started getting serious about Stebin. Speaking to Etimes, she said, "The first person I told about Stebin was my sister (Kriti Sanon). We're five years apart but extremely close, we are like best friends."

At that time, Stebin was only beginning his professional journey, and Nupur admitted there was not much to show in terms of career milestones. Instead, she chose to focus on the person he was and the one quality she believed truly set him apart. She recalled, "I spoke more about him as a person. I made her listen to his voice, and she immediately said he had a magical voice and immense talent."

The Moment Kriti Stepped In To Convince Their Mother

A few months later, Nupur gathered the courage to speak to her mother about Stebin. As expected, her mother was cautious, questioning the seriousness of the relationship and what the future might hold. That is when Kriti decided to step in and lend her support.

Nupur revealed, "Initially, she was a little unsure, like most mothers, cautious about seriousness and the future. That's when my sister stepped in and told her, "I've met Stebin. I've heard him. He's extremely talented and hardworking." That confidence changed everything. And honestly, Stebin leaves a great impression when he meets people, so from there on, everything just fell into place."

The duo recently tied the knot in back-to-back Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Udaipur. After returning to Mumbai, the newlyweds also hosted a star-studded reception.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Special Role In Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding Revealed In New Photos