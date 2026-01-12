Kriti Sanon's Special Role In Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding Revealed In New Photos

Actor-singer Nupur Sanon has treated fans to glimpses from her Hindu wedding with Stebin Ben, capturing the rituals and joy that marked the couple's big day in Udaipur.

Sacred Moments From The Mandap

The newly shared photographs open with Nupur and Stebin performing the pheras while holding each other's gaze.

Another frame shows Stebin planting a gentle kiss on Nupur's forehead under the mandap, while the following slides highlight their jaimala exchange and Nupur making a graceful entry down the aisle.

One particularly heart-warming picture features Kriti Sanon stepping in to help the groom apply sindoor. The final image in the carousel captures family members blessing the couple after the completion of the pheras.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur wrote, "Tu mere kal da sukoon, te ajj da shukr. 11.01.2026."

Celebrities Shower Love On The Newlyweds

The comment section quickly filled with congratulatory messages from the film fraternity. Neha Sharma wrote, "Congratulations," while Kriti Sanon reacted with an evil eye emoji paired with a heart.

Kriti's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Singh Bahia, along with Smriti Khanna and Disha Patani, also sent their best wishes to the couple.

Just a day earlier, the pair had posted photos from their Christian ceremony with the caption, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever."

The three-day wedding celebration in Udaipur included Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies. The festivities were attended by several stars such as Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, and Karan Kundrra. After the grand festivities, Nupur and Stebin returned to Mumbai on Monday evening.

